Coronavirus toll crosses 100 in Pune

The death toll due to coronavirus crossed 100 in Pune district on Saturday. With four more deaths reported from the district, the toll is 103 now. Two of the deaths took place on Friday, but the reports confirming COVID-19 came on Saturday.

A total of 97 new cases were reported on Saturday, and the number of patients with the infection has gone up to 1912.

A 68-year-old man from Ghorpadi, who was symptomatic since April 21, was admitted to Sassoon General Hospital on April 24. He had acute respiratory failure due to complications related to COVID-19 and died of acute respiratory distress syndrome on Saturday.

In another case, a 73-year-old man from Manjari who had been symptomatic since April 20 was admitted to Sassoon General Hospital on April 28. He was detected with COVID-19 and also had other conditions like HIV, pulmonary TB and bronchial asthma, apart from hypertension. He succumbed to the complications on May 2.

On May 1, a 72-year-old man from Laxminagar at Tadiwala Road and a 77-year-old from Mangalwar Peth succumbed to COVID-19 infection. Their reports tested positive for coronavirus disease on Saturday.

‘Be positive, build your immunity’

“Be positive, build your immunity and stay active”. This is the advice from a 52-year-old senior doctor at B J Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital, who has recovered from COVID-19 and was discharged on Saturday. He was among the first physicians to have been detected with the infection, along with three other nurses, at Sassoon Hospital. All of them have recovered and been discharged, said hospital authorities.

Pune Division records 2,087 cases

Across Pune Division, there are a total of 2,087 COVID-19 cases. According to data available till 4 pm on Saturday, Pune district had the maximum number of cases in the division, followed by 111 in Solapur, 54 in Satara, 32 in Sangli and 14 in Kolhapur. A total of 111 deaths have been reported with 101 in Pune, six deaths in Solapur, two deaths in Satara and one each in Sangli and Kolhapur. A total of 410 persons have recovered and been discharged.

Policeman, wife recover from COVID-19, discharged

A policeman from Pune City force and his wife, who had tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-April, have recovered from the infection. They were discharged from the hospital on Saturday.

Some personnel from the police station in a central part of the city, which the cop was attached to, had also tested positive and were hospitalised. Nearly 100 cops were also quarantined as a precautionary measure while all police chowkies in central parts of the city were closed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Swapna Gore confirmed that the policeman and his wife were discharged on Friday as they have recovered from COVID-19.

