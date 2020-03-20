Coronavirus: Three PMC officers suspended for travelling to Australia without permission

Passengers are taken from the Pune airport to an isolation facility. (File Photo: Arul Horizon) Passengers are taken from the Pune airport to an isolation facility. (File Photo: Arul Horizon)

Three officers of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) were suspended on Thursday for travelling to Australia without informing the civic body. According to sources, they were asked to remain in home quarantine but they violated it.

The three civic officers recently went to Australia without informing the PMC, despite a rule mandating that all staff have to take prior permission from the civic body before travelling abroad.

The three returned last week and reported to work, said sources.

The civic administration had sought an explanation from them while asking them to remain in home quarantine, in view of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Even authorities at the Pune airport had reportedly asked the civic officers to stay in home quarantine.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Rubel Agarwal was not satisfied with their explanation and subsequently suspended them, said sources.

The PMC is currently conducting a survey of local residents to check the spread of the infection in the city and referring those with symptoms and travel history to foreign countries for coronavirus tests. It has also started isolating those who have come from the 11 worst-hit countries in a quarantine facility, while urging those returning from other countries to remain in home quarantine for 14 days.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.