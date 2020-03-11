Coronavirus: Three more persons test positive in Pune

Health department has readied a total of 207 beds in specially created isolation wards with intensive care units in 21 different hospitals in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. (File photo) Health department has readied a total of 207 beds in specially created isolation wards with intensive care units in 21 different hospitals in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. (File photo)

Three more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Pune had come in contact with the infected couple who, on Monday, had been declared the first positive case in the city.

The daughter of the couple, who had returned from Dubai earlier this month, and a driver of the taxi the couple had travelled in from Mumbai airport to Pune have both tested positive for the disease, district administration said Tuesday.

Another person, who had travelled with the couple from Mumbai in the cab, was also diagonsed positive for the infection. As of now, it could not be ascertained whether the co-passenger received the infection from the couple or it was he who transferred the infection.

Although a native of Yavatmal, the person currently resides in Pune, officials said.

The Pune-based couple and their co-passenger were part of a 40-member group that had visited United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the last week of February. Seven members from the group belong to Pune, while others were from Mumbai, Nashik and other places.

District officials said they have obtained the list of all other travellers in the group and will contact each of them and screen them for the infection.

“On Monday, two persons in the city had tested positive for coronavirus. As a precaution, we had tested their family members and others who were part of the tour, as well as the driver who had brought them from Mumbai airport to Pune on March 1. Out of them, the driver of the cab, a man from Yavatmal, who was a part of the Dubai tour, and the daughter of the couple have tested positive for novel coronavirus disease. With this, we have a total of five patients in Pune district at the moment. Health of all five persons is stable,” Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said.

The 53-year-old man and his 45-year-old wife had not shown any symptoms of the disease after their return on March 1. After one of them experienced some health issues and approached a doctor, the latter had referred the couple for coronavirus tests.

On Monday, National Institute of Virology (NIV) confirmed that both of them had tested positive for the virus. One of the two is showing mild symptoms, while the other has not shown any symptoms so far.

“Since UAE is not on the list of coronavirus-affected countries issued by the Government of India, the couple was not isolated when they returned to India from Dubai on March 1. We have collected information about all the individuals and places that these two persons visited since. All the family members, friends as well as colleagues at their workplaces will be tested. So far, we have collected and sent samples of three of their relatives to the lab,” Pune Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said.

“A total of five teams have been formed to obtain information of all those who came in contact with the infected couple and take other precautions to arrest the spread of the virus. These teams include officials from revenue department, police and civic staffers. These teams will visit all the places where these two persons visited and check if there are anyone who is complaining of Covid-19 related symptoms,” said Mhaisekar.

He said that the health department has readied a total of 207 beds in specially created isolation wards with intensive care units in 21 different hospitals in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

