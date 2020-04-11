Three more cases in Pimpri-Chinchwad, one patient on ventilator support

The PCMC chief said the three positive cases detected on Friday were also high-risk contacts of Tablighi attendees. (Representational Photo) The PCMC chief said the three positive cases detected on Friday were also high-risk contacts of Tablighi attendees. (Representational Photo)

FOR the second consecutive day on Friday, three coronavirus (COVID-19) cases were reported from Pimpri-Chinchwad. With this, the total number of positive patients admitted in the civic-run YCM Hospital has gone up to 14.

One of the patients admitted to YCMH earlier was put on ventilator on Friday after his condition deteriorated. This is first time a coornavirus patient has had to be put on ventilator support in the industrial city.

“He is 50-year-old man and a high-risk contact of a Tablighi attendee,” said Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar.

Tablighi Jamaat, a religious group, had held a congregation at Delhi’s Nizamuddin in mid-March. The gathering has subsequently emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot.

The patient on ventilator had underlying health conditions. “He suffers from a liver ailment… this morning, his condition deteriorated and subsequently, he was put on the ventilator…,” said Hardikar.

The PCMC chief said the three positive cases detected on Friday were also high-risk contacts of Tablighi attendees.

“So far, there has been no community transmission in Pimpri-Chinchwad. But nothing can be said of the future. This is because people are travelling between Pune city and Pimpri-Chinchwad. In Pune city, cases have gone up, which is not the case in Pimpri-Chinchwad so far, where we have been able to contain the disease,” he said.

Urging local residents to take care of themselves, the PCMC chief said, “Each citizen is expected to behave responsibly. They should first take care of themselves by maintaining social distance, wearing a mask and washing their hands repeatedly. If we first care for ourselves, then the spread of the virus can be kept in check to a large extent,” he said.

Hardikar said the rise in the cases in the past few days was expected. “We never expected that there would be zero or fewer cases. Cases are bound to rise but we have to ensure that they don’t go beyond our control,” he said.

The PCMC chief said even if cases go up, authorities have made necessary facilities to accommodate increasing number of patients. “We have kept nearly 1,500 beds ready… but we don’t expect a major spike as we have initiated a number of containment measures,” he said.

Meanwhile, the first day after Bhosari was sealed off, all shops in the area remained shut and no vegetable and fruit vendors could be seen. The decision to enforce the lockdown for three days was taken after one case was detected on Thursday.

