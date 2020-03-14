Schools in Pune city go into ‘Plan B’ mode

Meanwhile, some schools have already planned ways to keep children engaged at home. (File) Meanwhile, some schools have already planned ways to keep children engaged at home. (File)

Written by Alifiya Nalwala

Even as Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that all schools in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad will remain closed, except those where Class X and XII exams are being held, school managements have started making ‘Plan B’ arrangements.

While the schools announced holidays, later in the evening, Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram also issued orders to keep schools and colleges shut “till further instructions”. Most schools in the city were close to the end of the academic year, with either end of exams drawing near or exams scheduled from next week. Now, with holidays being declared, schools have gone into Plan B mode.

Mahek Khan, the parent of a Class VII student of Mansukhbhai Kothari National School, Kondhwa, said she received a notification about the holiday being declared. The school informed parents that the exam had been cancelled.

“The school informed us that they would calculate marks based on the yearly performance and instead asked us to utilise this time for improving the children’s handwriting and such things. We are very happy with their approach, “ she said.

Vinay Aranha, trustee of Rosary Group of Schools, said classes were coming to an end this week and exams were scheduled to begin from March 20. “We will be postponing the exams but they will definitely be held whenever this is over. Also, the number of students is too huge to consider online tests or anything, so we will have paper-pen exams. Since SSC exams were going on and our schools are centres for them, we had half-day school and children were revising. They will do it at home now and there will be no academic loss, “ he said.

Meanwhile, some schools have already planned ways to keep children engaged at home. “It is a very wise decision to shut the schools. Our teachers are working on making e-content for the students and are assigning enough online reading material to help children remain busy and utilise their time,” said Kajal Chhatija, principal of Global Talent International School.

RTE lottery through video-conference

The state Primary Education department finally released the date for the draw of lottery for the 25 percent Economically Weaker Section quota seats, under the Right to Education Act. According to a notification issued by Dattatray Jagtap, director of primary education, the draw of lots will take place on March 17. However, rather than conducting the draw online in an open hall as is the practice every year, this year it will take place through video-conferencing due to the coronavirus scare, said Jagtap in the circular.

