Pune: Six passengers opt for pvt hotel for quarantine

A day after the Pune district administration declared that people coming from abroad could use private hotels to quarantine themselves, six out of 122 passengers who landed at Pune airport got themselves quarantined in a private hotel.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has set up quarantine facilities at Naidu Hospital, Sanas Ground Hostel and Laygude Hospital.

“All passengers that came from abroad were shifted to Sanas Ground Hostel to be kept in quarantine. However, six passengers opted for a private hotel,” said Vijay Dahibhate, deputy municipal commissioner.

The district administration has designated a private hotel for quarantine facility.

“The civic staff who are surveying for COVID-19 put stamp of ‘home quarantine’ on the wrist of people after checking if they have symptoms of infection,” said a civic official.

On Friday, a total of 5,957 houses were covered and 18,855 residents were checked to ascertain whether they had symptoms of the infection.

