Pune gets new list of over 240 who were in Nizamuddin in mid-March, authorities start tracing them

The PUNE district administration has received a list of 244 individuals who were in Nizamuddin in New Delhi on March 19, and therefore need to be screened for coronavirus infection as a precautionary measure, as the area has emerged as a hotspot of the infection following a congregation of religious group Tabligh Jamaat in the congested locality in March.

Of the 244, as many as 138 have their addresses registered in Pune, 25 in Pimpri-Chinchwad and 19 in various cantonment areas, while the rest belong to rural areas and city outskirts, said Pune Collector Naval Kishore Ram. “These are low-risk contacts who may or may not have visited the Tabligh Jamaat congregation. However, as a precautionary measure, we are tracing and quarantining them,” said Ram.

Pune Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said the fresh list has a total of 344 names from five districts of Pune Division. While 244 are from Pune district, rest are from Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Solapur.

“Fifty individuals from this list have been traced and quarantined so far. Of the list, 31 persons are in the state but are currently outside the jurisdiction of Pune Division, and we have contacted the local district collectors and informed them. Forty eight persons are out of state and 22 couldn’t be traced at all. We are taking police help in tracing them and quarantining them,” said Mhaisekar.

The most recent list of contacts, received from New Delhi, are what is described as ‘cellphone tower dumps’, showing persons who were in a certain area at a certain time. This means that each person on the list may not have visited Tabligh Jamat Markaz, and most of them could have been in the area at that time for some other reason. However, each one is being called and asked if they had visited the locality in the proximity of the Tabligh Markaz, officials said.

Earlier, Pune Division had received a list 258 names of members of Tablighi Jamat who had either visited the Delhi-based headquarters or came in contact with the travellers. Of these, 163 have been traced and quarantined.

