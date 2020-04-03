Four PCMC medical staff, 35 others test negative

Dr Rajendra Wable, in-charge of YCM Hospital, said they are constantly monitoring the health conditions of medical staff. (Representational Photo) Dr Rajendra Wable, in-charge of YCM Hospital, said they are constantly monitoring the health conditions of medical staff. (Representational Photo)

Four civic medical staff and 35 other residents, including high risk contacts of those who attended Nizamuddin congregation, on Friday tested negative for COVID-19 in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

“We had sent 35 throat swab samples to NIV yesterday (Thursday). All of them have tested negative for COVID-19,” Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar told The Indian Express.

“All of them have been told to remain in home-quarantine for 14 days. They will be monitored closely,” he said.

In all, over 1,500 residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad are in home-quarantine so far and their number has been rising as the civic body has approached all those who had returned to the city after February 1. These include those who had foreign travel history and their close contacts.

Four medical staff in two civic hospitals also tested negative for coronavirus on Friday. “Four of them had some symptoms like cough and cold. We had sent their throat swab samples to NIV. Their test reports have come negative and they have been told to take rest,” the PCMC chief said, adding that the medical staff who are on duty are being provided medicine as per the government protocol.

Hardikar said they are keeping medical staff on hospital duty on rotation basis. “We have two isolation units. One at YCM Hospital and another at Bhosari hospital. Doctors and nurses are put on duty in isolation units for seven days and then now staff are put in place,” he said.

Dr Rajendra Wable, in-charge of YCM Hospital, said they are constantly monitoring the health conditions of medical staff. “They are also being given training regarding handling of COVID-19 patients. Every staff in the isolation unit is given PPE suits and N-masks,” he said.

YCM Hospital now has three patients. “Two are those who had attended Nizamuddin congregation. They are so far symptomatic. The report of 12th patient who had completed 14 days is awaited,” Wable said.

Meanwhile, the PCMC chief said some retired doctors have responded to the appeal made by the administration to join civic service on temporary basis to help tackle the COVID-19 challenge. “We have already given extension to gynaecologist who has just retired. She had applied seeking to work two more months to help the civic administration in the current task. We are also scanning the applications of some other retired doctors,” he said.

Dr Wable said in the current situation, they were not terminating the services of any doctor or other medical staff

