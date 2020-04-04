10 new COVID-19 cases in city, district total climbs to 82

Meanwhile, YCM Hospital on Saturday discharged yet another “corona-free” patient. He is the 12th patient to be discharged in the last two weeks. Meanwhile, YCM Hospital on Saturday discharged yet another “corona-free” patient. He is the 12th patient to be discharged in the last two weeks.

Pune district reported 82 cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection on Saturday. said state health authorities. With several hospitals sending samples for tests, the number of patients keep getting updated, said District Collector Naval Kishore Ram.

Six more cases were reported from Pimpri-Chinchwad late on Saturday night, the highest number of cases in the twin city reported in a single day till now. Of the six cases, four are linked to three COVID-19 patients who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin. All of them have been admitted to YCM Hospital and are stable.

The fifth patient is from Khadki Cantonment Board area and has been admitted to Dr D Y Patil Hospital in Pimpri. The sixth patient from Pimpri-Chinchwad is admitted to Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune city.

Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar said the four COVID-19 patients are high risk contacts of three coronovirus patients linked to the Nizamuddin Markaz. Pimpri-Chichwad now has 21 infection cases in total.

Meanwhile, YCM Hospital on Saturday discharged yet another “corona-free” patient. He is the 12th patient to be discharged in the last two weeks.

In Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) areas, there are a total of 58 cases in PMC jurisdiction, with 50 in the city and eight in rural areas, said Dr Ramchandra Hankare, chief medical officer of PMC.

At Sassoon General Hospital, authorities said they were testing approximately 30-40 samples daily and on Saturday, another four samples had tested positive for COVID-19. So far, two elderly COVID-19 patients have died in the city.

Two persons were discharged late on Friday night, while 10 persons have recovered and been discharged. Hankare said over 400 squads have been set up to conduct day-to-day home visits. Results of another 84 patients is awaited.

In Pune Division, Sangli had 25 persons with COVID-19 , Satara had three and Kolhapur had two persons with the infection, said Pune Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd