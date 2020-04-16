PMC waives off fees at civic hospitals

The fees at the civic hospitals have been waived off till May 31,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Rubal Agarwal. (File) The fees at the civic hospitals have been waived off till May 31,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Rubal Agarwal. (File)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to waive off the fees and charges for medical treatment in civic hospitals.

The decision came after Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol had urged the PMC administration to do the same citing the long queue to pay fees was discouraging people from visiting civic hospitals, besides adding to the fear of contracting coronavirus.

“There are 74 civic medical facilities, including hospitals, dispensaries, maternity homes, where nominal fees for case paper, treatment and medicine are charged from patients. The fees at the civic hospitals have been waived off till May 31,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Rubal Agarwal.

Meanwhile, Opposition parties in the PMC have proposed to allow corporators spend Rs 5 lakh each from ward development fund for providing food and essential commodities to daily wage workers in the city

