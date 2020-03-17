Pune civic body QRT to pick suspected patients avoiding tests, ensure safe passage to discharge patients till home

A total of 10 quick response teams have been formed by the disaster management cell of the PMC. (File photo) A total of 10 quick response teams have been formed by the disaster management cell of the PMC. (File photo)

Pulling UP its socks for all kinds of possibilities during the coronavirus pandemic in the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has set up a quick response team (QRT) to admit suspected cases in civic hospitals and ensuring the safe release of treated patients back to their homes.

“Ten teams have been specially formed for emergency situation during the coronavirus outbreak. The civic body has started a survey of citizens across the city for coronavirus checks. If the survey team identifies any person with symptoms of the coronavirus infection, then they will refer for test at a civic facility. Those not going for the test on their own and refusing to be tested will be forcibly picked up by the quick response team for,” said Sanjay Gawade of the disaster management cell of the PMC.

He said the QRT will also be responsible for dropping coronavirus positive patients after treatment and those tested negative back to their residence to ensure they don’t face any issues in their own localities.

A total of 10 QRTs have been formed by the disaster management cell of the PMC with each team having an ambulance of 108 service with medical staff, personnel of local police and fire department.

“The main central team with representatives of 108 ambulance service, police and civic fire department will be there round-the-clock in three shifts at the disaster management control room. They will inform the respective local teams of the needed action for emergency service,” Gawade said.

Meanwhile, the PMC began its door-to-door survey in three places in the city: Mangaldas Road, Dhayari and the area around PL Deshpande garden. “The team of sanitary inspectors, nurses, community convener, ASHA workers under the guidance of the ward medical officer, will be conducting the door-to-door survey to find suspected coronavirus patients while raising awareness among citizens on preventive action to be taken to avoid the infection,” said Vaishali Jadhav, Assistant Medical Officer of the PMC.

These teams are in addition to the one set up to screen patients in the buffer zone of the residence of citizens who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

To raise awareness, the office-bearers as well as senior civic officers of the PMC have taken to spreading the message through their respective video clips. Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, Deputy Mayor Saraswati Shedge, Standing Committee chairperson Hemant Rasane, BJP leader of house Dhiraj Ghate, Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad, Additional Municipal Commissioner Rubal Agarwal and civic health department chief Ramchandra Hankare prepared separate videos to appeal to citizens to not believe rumours related to coronavirus and to instead focus on implementing preventive measures.

Court working hours from 11 am to 2 pm till further orders

In view of COVID-19 outbreak, N P Dhote, principal district and sessions judge, Pune, on Monday, issued a circular restricting the court working hours in Pune district from 11 am to 2 pm with effect from March 17 until further orders.

Also, according to the circular, the office working hours of courts in Pune district will be between 10.30 am to 2.30 pm.

The circular further mentions, “All the judicial officers in Pune district shall take up only urgent matters such as bail applications, anticipatory bail applications, applications for urgent orders of injunctions, remand orders, statement under section 164 of CrPC and applications for grant of stay and such other urgent matters only, during the above mentioned working hours.”

“The Bar Associations shall ensure that the Bar Rooms are not crowded and shall not be kept open beyond the office working hours, as stipulated above. The canteens, cafeteria in the court premises shall also remain closes beyond the aforesaid working hours. All the heads of the establishments and branches are directed to follow the above court and office working hours as stipulated above,” the circular stated. ENS

PCMC deploys 100 rapid response teams

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has strengthened its COVID-19 surveillance team by forming 100 rapid response teams on Monday. The team will perform surveillance in areas where persons have tested positive and raise awareness to contain spread of the disease.

A team of three officials, including one police personnel, has been tasked with visiting localities and checking on the health of those who have been put under home quarantine.

“The team will keep a check on the health condition of those who have been placed under home quarantine, mainly to ensure that there are no signs of any upper respiratory conditions. The team will visit the locality twice a day. They have been trained to do the same,” said PCMC commissioner Shravan Hardikar.

