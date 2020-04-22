Coronavirus outbreak: Two women in their 50s succumb to infection, Pune toll 54

At Sassoon General Hospital, authorities said the total number of deaths were 43. (Representational) At Sassoon General Hospital, authorities said the total number of deaths were 43. (Representational)

A 52-year-old woman from Taljai died of respiratory failure linked to coronavirus on Tuesday, while Sassoon General Hospital registered the death of a COVID-19 patient, a 57-year-old woman from Kondhwa, on Monday. With the two deaths in two days, the death toll in Pune has risen to 54.

The 52-year-old woman was admitted to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital on April 19 and had hypertension, said Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant medical officer of health at Pune Municipal Corporation. She passed away on Tuesday due to COVID-19-related complications.

At Sassoon General Hospital, authorities said the total number of deaths were 43. The 57-year-old woman from Kondhwa was admitted on April 19 and she had co-morbidities like diabetes. While she died on at 2.20 pm on Monday, the swab sample taken from her tested positive hours later, on Monday night.

Currently, there are 107 patients at Sassoon General Hospital, of which 21 require constant oxygen support.

A total of 813 cases have been detected with COVID-19 and on Tuesday, a total of 57 new COVID-19 patients were reported till 7 pm, said Dr Bhagwan Pawar, district health officer. Meanwhile, Ramchandra Hankare, chief medical officer of PMC, said a total of 87 persons have recovered and been discharged so far.

