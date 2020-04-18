Coronavirus outbreak: Three more deaths reported, Pune toll 53

According to state health authorities, a total of 365 patients have been discharged till date after full recovery. (Representational Image) According to state health authorities, a total of 365 patients have been discharged till date after full recovery. (Representational Image)

Three more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in Pune by Saturday evening, one each at Sassoon General Hospital, KEM Hospital and Poona Hospital. The district’s death toll is at 53, with 612 total cases. A total of 47 persons tested positive on Saturday, said District Health Officer Dr Bhagwan Pawar.

According to Sassoon General Hospital authorities, a 75-year-old man from Ganj Peth succumbed to COVID-19 on Saturday. The patient had been admitted on April 11 and also suffered from pulmonary TB.

A 58-year-old man died late on Friday at Poona Hospital while another man, who had been brought dead to KEM hospital on Thursday, tested positive for COVID-19 late on Friday, said Ramchandra Hankare chief medical officer at Pune Municipal Corporation.

According to state health authorities, a total of 365 patients have been discharged till date after full recovery. Currently, 82,299 people are in home quarantine and 6, 999 people are in institutional quarantine, said health authorities.

Pimpri-Chinchwad now has a total 57 cases. The patients include a police constable and his wife. While the 42-year-old constable is posted in Pune city, he is a resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

