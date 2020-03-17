Coronavirus outbreak: Several places of worship impose restrictions in Pune

A temple at Budhwarpeth closed its premises but allowed devotees to seek blessings from a distance. (Photo: Pavan Khengre) A temple at Budhwarpeth closed its premises but allowed devotees to seek blessings from a distance. (Photo: Pavan Khengre)

Shriram Kashinath Saindani, who visits the Dagdusheth Halwai Ganesh Temple at least twice a month, saw a different atmosphere at the venue on Monday. At the entry, he was asked to cover his face with a handkerchief or a mask. Subsequently, he was asked to rub his hands with sanitiser at the entry gate. A similar sight was seen at some other places of worship across Pune in an attempt to contain the spread of coronavirus. Installation of sanitiser dispensers at entrances and curtailment of mass gatherings are some of the steps taken by the authorities.

“On a usual visit, getting a darshan would have taken hours. This time it was in a matter of just two minutes. I was asked to cover my face and rub sanitiser on my hands. Even the guard who frisked me had gloves on,” said Saindani. On the same lines Sarasbaug Ganesh Temple, Kasbapeth Ganesh Temple and Dattamandir at Budhwarpeth closed their premises to devotees. Meanwhile,Chaturshringi Mata Temple, Gokhalenagar, Mahalaxami Temple at Shukrawarpeth and Shree Omkareshwar Temple, Shaniwarpeth, also witnessed low footfall.

Charanjit Singh Sahni, President of Gurdwara Guru Nanak Darbar said as a precautionary measure, the service of langar has been stopped for two weeks. Additionally, the celebrations planned around Hola Mohalla have also been postponed.

Ahmed Nadaf, trustee of Inam Masjid, Sangamwadi said they were providing sanitisers to people and have advised them to wear masks. “We have removed towels to reduce human contact. Namazis are advised to wear masks and wash hands properly.” he said. Jama Masjid, Shukrawar Peth, witnessed only half of its usual capacity.

Bishop Thomas Dabre circulated a directive to all churches in the city where he mentioned that all members needed to use sanitisers and wash their hands. He also specified that members of the congregation should avoid physical contact. “We have asked people to maintain three feet distance from each other. Instead of handshakes during the exchange of peace during mass, we encourage them to greet with folded hands. We have stopped keeping the holy water and also ask people to abstain from seeking blessing from the priests on the forehead. On Good Friday, the Solemn Veneration of the Cross will be carried out without touching the Cross, “ he said. Father Malcolm Sequira, Vicar General, added that while most of the mass gatherings and congregations had been stopped, necessary events like funerals will happen.

