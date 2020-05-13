Coronavirus outbreak: Seven deaths in Pune district, toll at 168

In another case, an 86-year-old man from Hadapsar, who was admitted to Symbiosis hospital on May 1, died due to multiorgan dysfunction. (Representational) In another case, an 86-year-old man from Hadapsar, who was admitted to Symbiosis hospital on May 1, died due to multiorgan dysfunction. (Representational)

Pune district recorded seven deaths from Covid-19 on Tuesday, taking the toll to 168. A total of 165 fresh positive cases were also recorded with the district tally at 3,134, said District Health Officer Dr Bhagwan Pawar.

Among patients who died was a 72-year-old man from Yerwada, who was symptomatic since May 5 and was admitted to Sassoon General Hospital on May 8. He had hypertension and acute kidney injury and died due to acute respiratory failure.

In another case, a 64-year-old man from Yerwada, who was symptomatic since April 4, was referred to Sassoon on April 11 from Naidu hospital. He had diabetes and hypertension and succumbed to the infection due to related acute respiratory failure.

A 75-year-old woman from Bibwewadi, who was referred to Sassoon from Bharati hospital on May 9, also died. She was symptomatic since April 6 and had co-morbidities like diabetes, hypertension and ischaemic heart disease.

In another case, an 86-year-old man from Hadapsar, who was admitted to Symbiosis hospital on May 1, died due to multiorgan dysfunction. At Naidu hospital, a 75-year-old man from Tadiwala Road, who was undergoing treatment since May 9, died late on May 11 due to cardio respiratory arrest. This death was reported on Tuesday.

Two deaths were reported from KEM hospital, where a 57-year-old woman from Nana Peth, hospitalised on May 9, died due to acute respiratory failure while a 59-year-old man from Nana Peth also succumbed to the infection. He was hospitalised on May 10.

Army jawan from Khadki Cantt area tests positive

A serving Army jawan was among two personnel who tested positive on Tuesday at Khadki Cantonment area. The number of positive patients in this cantonment has reached 27. Officials said the jawan was being treated at a military hospital in Pune and his primary contacts were being traced.

