Coronavirus outbreak: Pune wholesale markets suspend operations till March 31

Wholesale traders and commission agents in Pune’s Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) have decided to suspend their operations till March 31 to stop the spread of COVID-19. Traders dealing with fruits and vegetables (including potato and onion) as well as those operating in jaggery and cereals have decided to suspend their operations in view of the lock down in the state.

The wholesale markets were exempted by the state government from the curfew as they deal with the essential commodities. However, traders and commission agents of Vashi’s wholesale fruit market in Navi Mumbai were the first to call for a closure till March 31. Sanjay Pansare, trade director of the market, said the move was necessary to prevent further spread of the virus. Pansare said most labourers have already left for their home states, which would create logistics problems for the market.

On Monday, the traders and commission agents association of Pune market also decided to follow the example of Vashi market. Pune’s wholesale fruits and vegetable markets have decided to suspend operations from Wednesday till March 31. The press release issued by the association said the decision was taken to prevent the spread of virus. Traders pointed that around 15,000-20,000 people come to the market during auction, and chances of spreading increase exponentially.

Similarly, grains and jaggery traders have also taken a decision to suspend trade till March 31. “As the state government has closed down district boarders, there might be logistics difficulties in continuing free movement of material. Thus, we have decided to suspend trade from Tuesday,” the release read. The decision will surely cast a shadow over availability of fruits and vegetables in and around Pune.

Meanwhile, Sunil Pawar, director, marketing, Maharashtra government, said they have directed markets to remain open and carry out auction of commodities as and when farmers come to the market.

