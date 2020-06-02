Coronavirus outbreak: Pune records 22 deaths, highest in a day

Ram said the administration was gauging the situation and, in fact, the fatality rate had come down to 4.49 per cent. (Representationl) Ram said the administration was gauging the situation and, in fact, the fatality rate had come down to 4.49 per cent. (Representationl)

Pune recorded 22 deaths on Tuesday, so far the highest in a day. District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said the district administration will conduct a review on Wednesday as to why there was a spike in the number of deaths. “Till last week, there were several critical cases that required ventilator support, and of these several succumbed in the last two days,” Ram told The Indian Express.

Ram said the administration was gauging the situation and, in fact, the fatality rate had come down to 4.49 per cent. However, a review of the deaths, which are mainly due to co-morbidities, had to be conducted as well as the treatment protocol need to be relooked at to know how the situation could be salvaged on a case-to-case basis, the district collector said.

The oldest patient to die was an 86-year-old man from Kondhwa, who was admitted to Bharati hospital on May 24, but succumbed to the infection on Tuesday. He was hypertensive, while the youngest patient to die was a 40-year-old woman from Yerawada, who was admitted to Sassoon General Hospital. She had diabetes and was suffering from obesity.

Dr Ramchandra Hankare, Chief Medical Officer, PMC, said out of the 22 patients who had died, 14 had succumbed to the infection on Tuesday, while others had died on May 31 and June 1. Their deaths were reported on Tuesday. “Almost all had some co-morbidity, including diabetes, hypertension, obesity and ischemic heart disease,” he said.

Among the patients who died was a 56-year-old woman living with HIV, who also had tuberculosis co-infection. She was from Shivajinagar and was admitted to Sassoon General Hospital. A majority were in the age group of 55 to 78 years.

According to Dr Hankare, across dedicated Covid hospitals and private hospitals, 165 patients were critical of which 35 were on ventilator support. There are 130 patients who have co-morbidities and need urgent oxygen supplementation due to depleting levels of oxygen saturation. In the PMC area, there are 6,795 positive cases, out of which 4,119 patients have been cured and discharged.

Dr Hankare also said they were sending 1,500 samples for testing daily. On Tuesday, 1,543 samples were collected from across Covid care centres, Sassoon General Hospital, private laboratories and private hospitals for testing. To date, 52,460 samples have been collected and tested.

Pimpri-Chinchwad also recorded four deaths. All were co-morbid patients, and three were from outside PCMC limits. The toll in Pimpri-Chinchwad is 24 now, of which 10 are from PCMC areas. As many as 260 patients are undergoing treatment at present.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, District Health Officer, said they collated the total number of deaths from PMC, PCMC, Cantonment areas and those under the district civil surgeon apart from Pune rural. The death toll due to Covid-19 is now 367 in the district.

