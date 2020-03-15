Coronavirus outbreak: Pune IISER cancels all exams, activities till March 29

The IISER administration on Saturday afternoon stated that all examinations scheduled during the next fortnight stand cancelled now. (Express photo) The IISER administration on Saturday afternoon stated that all examinations scheduled during the next fortnight stand cancelled now. (Express photo)

ALL LECTURES and academic activities have been suspended till March 29 at Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research (IISER) Pune, in view of the coronavirus outbreak. Pune has reported 10 positive cases till Saturday. The premier research institution is home to over 1,000 undergraduate students besides others pursuing doctoral and post doctoral studies.

The IISER administration on Saturday afternoon stated that all examinations scheduled during the next fortnight stand cancelled now. Fellows who had to submit doctoral thesis and experts visiting to review the doctoral work have been facilitated through video conferencing.

Along with students, all faculty and organisers of upcoming events have been directed to postpone seminars, colloquium or similar events earlier scheduled anytime up to March 29. Even the annual day celebration has been cancelled.

The official notification, however, stated that hostellers were permitted to return home after consulting their families. For students staying back on campus, IISER has imposed restrictions on movement outside and has prepared special schedules for dining hall visits.

The institute has also temporarily barred the entry of visitors/outsiders, including international guests. The administration has also shut down dining hall services for outsiders during the next two weeks. Till the end of the month, the gymnasium will also be shut even as students can access the sports complex on the campus.

The institute has advised students, presently not on campus but planning to return, to mandatorily visit the wellness clinic for screening.

MSRTC buses to be washed after each trip

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has instructed all depot managers to keep buses clean and wash Shivneri and Shivshahi buses after each trip. The state has recorded 31 positive coronavirus cases so far.

According to information provided by officials of MSRTC Pune division, “The instructions were given after the coronavirus outbreak. Guidelines pertaining to hygiene and cleanliness have also been issued. After every trip, air-conditioned buses in Shivshahi and Shivneri fleets will be sent for proper washing.”

The MSRTC is also trying to supply hand sanitisers to its staff members to ensure their safety as well as passengers’.

“However, since sanitisers are in short supply, the purchase department is trying to acquire them as soon as possible,” said a senior official of MSRTC Pune division.

Osho Ashram asked to create quarantine facility

Keeping in view that the Osho Ashram attracts a large number of international visitors as well as Indians, who travel abroad frequently, the district administration has sought details on those who are presently staying in the ashram and have travelled abroad since February 15.

The ashram authorities have also been asked to create a quarantine facility for those who have recently travelled abroad or are showing flu-related symptoms. “The ashram is popular among foreigners and, hence, we have got in touch with them. We have asked them to create a quarantine facility within the ashram so that those with foreign travel history or minor symptoms can stay separately and also carry on with their activities away from others in the ashram,” said Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram.

