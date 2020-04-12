Coronavirus outbreak: Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur record first deaths

“He was working in Hinjewadi area as a security guard. He might have come in contact with an infected person,” Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar said. (Representational Image) “He was working in Hinjewadi area as a security guard. He might have come in contact with an infected person,” Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar said. (Representational Image)

A 42-YEAR-OLD security guard died of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Sunday, making it the first death to be recorded in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Two deaths were also reported from Sassoon General Hospital on the same day, taking the toll in Pune to 31. Solapur district, under the Pune revenue division of five districts, also recorded its first death as a 56-year-old man from Pachapeth area died on April 11, and later tested positive for the virus on Sunday. A total of 284 people have, so far, tested positive for COVID-19 in Pune district.

Denying community transmission, Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar said the man from Pimpri-Chinchwad had “no link to the religious congregation at Markaz Nizamuddin”.

“He was working in Hinjewadi area as a security guard. He might have come in contact with an infected person,” he said.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Santosh Patil said he was admitted to YCM Hospital on April 9. “He was a co-morbid patient. He had a liver ailment and was suffering from withdrawal symptoms, which frequently led to violent outbursts,” he said.

Patil said the patient was put on ventilator two days ago after he developed respiratory problems. “He died around 7 pm,” he added.

According to health department authorities, the 56-year-old man from Solapur, who died on April 11, was admitted to a civil hospital on April 10. Solapur district collector Milind Shambarkar said more than 50 of his close contacts were being traced.

As for Pune city, a 58-year-old woman from Lumbini Nagar, Sangamwadi, was admitted to Sassoon General Hospital on April 9 and died on Sunday. She had co-morbidities like hypertension and diabetes.

Authorities also said she was morbidly obese and had obstructive sleep apnea. The woman was referred from Naidu hospital to Sassoon General Hospital and was critical.

In the second death at Sassoon, a 56-year-old woman from Somwar Peth was admitted on April 5. She was suffering from diabetes and hypertension, and tested positive. She died of multi-organ dysfunction.

District Health Officer Bhagwan Pawar said with 21 fresh cases recorded on Sunday, total positive cases were 284, including 240 in PMC, 30 in PCMC and 14 in Pune rural.

According to state health officials, of the 22 deaths in the state on Sunday, 13 were men and nine women. Six patients were aged above 60, 15 were in the age bracket of 40 to 60 and one was aged below 40. Twenty of these 22 patients (91 per cent) had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart disease.

Nurse, her husband test positive in Kasarwadi

A 45-year-old nurse from Kasarwadi area tested positive at Ruby Hall Clinic late on April 11, while her husband tested positive on Sunday. As many as 30 other nurses were identified as her close contacts and put in quarantine.

Dr Sanjay Pathare, medical director, Ruby Hall Clinic, said she was stable and under observation at the isolation ward. “As a precautionary measure, 30 nurses, identified as close contacts in the ward, have been quarantined and kept under observation at the hostel of the nursing college. The nurse was on leave for a week before she joined duty a couple of days ago. She was slightly unwell and so we sent her swab for testing, which tested positive late on Saturday,” Dr Pathare said.

He also said her close family contacts were in quarantine at YCM Hospital. The nurse was in charge of administrative duties and did not directly come into contact with any patient.

“We have strict measures to check for COVID-19 symptoms. There are two persons who are positive and measures are in place to have separate pathways for other patients in the hospital,” Dr Pathare added.

Hardikar said the nurse’s husband tested positive as well. “One of her children tested negative while the report of the other child is awaited,” he said.

He added that the husband was admitted to YCM Hospital, while the PCMC sealed some parts of Kasarwadi after the positive cases were detected.

Pimpri-Chinchwad, so far, has 30 positive cases, one death and 12 discharged patients.

Two ex-servicemen at MH-CTC

A 55-year-old former armed forces personnel from Lohegaon, who tested positive and is the first in Pune to be treated at a designated military hospital, is on his way to making a recovery. Another ex-serviceman also tested positive. District health authorities said both were at the isolation ward of the Army Institute of Cardio Thoracic Sciences (formerly known as MH-CTC).

