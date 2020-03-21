Coronavirus outbreak: over 2,000 users log on to Pune ZP ‘self-quarantine’ portal

The portal can accommodate at least 6,000 people and the generated data is automatically fed into the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programm. (File) The portal can accommodate at least 6,000 people and the generated data is automatically fed into the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programm. (File)

As many as 2,079 residents of Pune district have used the ‘self-quarantine’ portal created by Pune Zilla Parishad to help authorities supervise travellers who have returned from abroad recently and been advised home quarantine.

Using the portal http://idsp.mkcl.org, those who are undergoing home quarantine can upload their health indicators and developments, if any, every 12 hours to let health authorities know of their progress.

The portal is based on a cell phone app created by South Korean authorities to monitor people who are under home isolation. Using the app, those who have been advised not to leave home can stay in contact with health officials and report their progress.

These include 1,346 travellers who had landed at Pune airport from Dubai in recent weeks and filled the ‘self-declaration form’, as mandated by the Union Health Ministry, providing details about their travel history and health indicators.

Copies of these forms have now been received at a small ‘control room’ created at the Pune Zilla Parishad headquarters and operators are keying in the information into the system.

“As soon as the operators input the information in the system, a message is sent to the person concerned, informing him that he/she has been put under ‘home quarantine’ as per the orders of the District Magistrate and Collector, Pune, and that he/she will be required to be follow guidelines issued by the Collector, else, he/she will be forcefully shifted to institutional quarantine facility’,” said Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer, Pune Zilla Parishad.

While the individual receives the message, an official who has been appointed as ‘controlling authority’ for each of the 63 areas also receives a message that an individual in his/her jurisdiction has been placed under home quarantine. “The‘controlling authority’ will have to visit the person every day to check on him/her and ensure that he or she is following the guidelines. The officer then also submits a report using the portal,” said Prasad.

Prasad’s team has also created social media pages to spread awareness about COVID-19 and preventive measures that citizens should take to avoid infection. “Using social media pages such as ‘Pune Fight Coronavirus-Covid 2019’, we are sharing authentic and authorised advisories with residents in urban and rural areas of the district. We are boosting these posts to ensure that they reach maximum persons in the district,” said a staffer manning the page.

The portal can accommodate at least 6,000 people and the generated data is automatically fed into the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme .

