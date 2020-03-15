Coronavirus outbreak: No new case in Pune, one tests positive in Pimpri-Chinchwad

The total number of positive cases in the state so far has gone up to 33. (Express photo/pawan Khengre)f The total number of positive cases in the state so far has gone up to 33. (Express photo/pawan Khengre)f

One more person was tested positive for coronavirus in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Sunday evening even as no new cases were reported in Pune city. The collective count of positive cases in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad has jumped to 16.

“One more positive case of a man with travel history to Japan and Dubai has been reported in Pimpri-Chinchwad. He had slight symptoms, but is stable,” said Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar.

Elsewhere in Maharashtra, a 59-year-old woman who had travelled to Russia and Kazakhstan was tested positive for the virus and was admitted to Dhoot hospital in Aurangabad, said a health department official. The total number of positive cases in the state so far has gone up to 33.

Till Saturday, there were eight persons positive with COVID-19 in Pimpri-Chinchwad, seven in Pune, five in Mumbai, four in Nagpur, two in Yavatmal and one each in Raigad, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan, Ahmednagar and Aurangabad.

A total of 95 persons suspected with COVID-19 symptoms were admitted to various hospitals on Sunday, Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer said.

Till March 15, a total of 1.81 lakh passengers have arrived at three international airports at Pune, Mumbai and Nagpur, of which 1,043 are from Maharashtra who arrived from COVID-19 affected countries.

From January 18 till date, a total of 758 persons were kept under observation at various quarantine facilities, of which 669 have tested negative for the disease. According to state health officials, of the 1,043 people from the state and who arrived from affected countries, 442 have completed the 14-day quarantine period.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd