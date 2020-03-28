Home quarantined persons ‘attack’ police team in Baramati, nine cops injured; 20 detained

Police said some people stamped with home quarantine attacked local residents around 4 pm, following which a police team from Baramati reached the spot. (Representational Photo) Police said some people stamped with home quarantine attacked local residents around 4 pm, following which a police team from Baramati reached the spot. (Representational Photo)

POLICE HAVE detained 20 people, a majority of whom were asked to observe home quarantine by the health department, for allegedly attacking a police team on Friday. Nine cops, including three officers and women police personnel, were left injured, police said.

According to police, several persons stamped with home quarantine were moving around outside and some local residents asked them to stay indoors and avoid public places, which led to an argument.

Police said some people stamped with home quarantine attacked local residents around 4 pm, following which a police team from Baramati reached the spot.

However, police added that the team was pelted with stones, and Inspector Audumbar Patil, Assistant Inspector Ashwini Shendge and others were injured in the incident.

An additional police force, including a team of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), was deployed in Jalochi to bring the situation under control, police said.

Sandeep Patil, District Superintendent of Pune Rural Police, said, “A fight started after villagers found that several people stamped with home quarantine were moving around outside. Some of the stamped persons attacked police when they reached the spot. So far, we have detained 20 people. Further investigation is on.”

