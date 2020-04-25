Coronavirus outbreak: Five deaths recorded in Pune district, toll climbs to 72

A total of 112 new cases were detected on Saturday with the tally of positive cases rising to 1,206 in the district, said District Health Officer Dr Bhagwan Pawar. (Representational) A total of 112 new cases were detected on Saturday with the tally of positive cases rising to 1,206 in the district, said District Health Officer Dr Bhagwan Pawar. (Representational)

Pune recorded five deaths from coronavirus (COVID-19) on Saturday with the toll at 72 now.

A 60-year-old woman from Ganj Peth, who was admitted to Aundh hospital on April 23, died of the infection late the next day. She had bilateral pneumonia and comorbidities like diabetes and hypertension along with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

A 43-year-old man from Yerawada, who was admitted on April 14 at Bharati hospital, succumbed to the infection on Saturday. He too had comorbidities like diabetes and hypertension. In another case, a 68-year-old man from Baramati, admitted on April 22 to Sahyadri hospital (Hadapsar), died on Saturday. He had acute chronic kidney disease and hypertension.

A 72-year-old man from Parvati was admitted on April 22 to Sassoon General Hospital and succumbed to the infection on April 24. He had an acute kidney ailment. However, his swab tested positive late on Friday but the authorities reported the death on Saturday.

In another case, a 55-year-old woman from Market Yard, who was admitted on April 13 to Sassoon General Hospital, died on Saturday. She died of acute respiratory failure and was suffering from diabetes and hypertension.

A total of 112 new cases were detected on Saturday with the tally of positive cases rising to 1,206 in the district, said District Health Officer Dr Bhagwan Pawar.

Till 7 pm on Saturday, there were 1,206 cases in Pune with 1,068 cases in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), 79 in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation and 59 in Pune rural areas.

There were 146 COVID-19 cases at Sassoon, of which 33, who were in stable, were moved to a COVID care centre at Sanas Ground. Three persons are on ventilator support while 49 have comorbidities.

According to Dr Ramchandra Hankare, Chief Medical Officer, PMC, there are 45 critical patients across eight hospitals.

To date, 159 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals.

76-yr-old woman cured, discharged

A 76-year-old woman from Wadgaonsheri, who was admitted to Sassoon General Hospital on April 6 and suffered from anaemia, hypertension and kidney ailment, was discharged after being cured of COVID-19. She tested negative for the virus and was discharged on Saturday, authorities said.

48-yr-old battles COVID-19 for 20 days, discharged

Doctors, nurses and staff at Sahyadri Superspecialty Hospital Deccan cheered a 48-year-old patient, who battled COVID-19 for 20 days and was discharged on Saturday. The patient was critical during hospitalisation on April 5 with severe breathlessness, said Dr Vaishali Pathak, senior physician and intensivist. The patient was administered immediate ventilation and rigorous intensive care.

The team comprised Dr Pathak, Dr Raman Gaikwad, Dr Girish Date, Dr Jahagirdar, Dr Anuja Kulkarni, nurses and maushis.

