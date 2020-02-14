Coronavirus outbreak: Chinese national discharged from Pune hospital, writes letter of thanks to officials

State officials on Thursday said that the 31-year-old Chinese national had been admitted at the Pune hospital on February 6 as he had vomited during a Delhi-Pune flight. (Representational/PTI State officials on Thursday said that the 31-year-old Chinese national had been admitted at the Pune hospital on February 6 as he had vomited during a Delhi-Pune flight. (Representational/PTI

A Chinese national, who was kept under observation at Naidu hospital after he had vomited on a flight, and was discharged recently after testing negative for the coronavirus, has written to state health authorities to thank them for being helpful and ensuring that everything was well managed.

State officials on Thursday said that the 31-year-old Chinese national had been admitted at the Pune hospital on February 6 as he had vomited during a Delhi-Pune flight. In his message, he wrote that he had been nervous as he was not sure about the hospital facilities and the language barrier.

“However, everyone was very helpful… Everything is quite well-managed including food, cleaning and nursing service. It is an isolation facility but it does not really feel like one. So again, thanks everyone,” he wrote, as per officials.

Dr Ramchandra Hankare, chief medical officer of Pune Municipal Corporation, said the feedback served as a morale booster for doctors and nurses. According to Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, 30,442 travellers have been screened at Mumbai International Airport as of Thursday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.