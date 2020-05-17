Coronavirus outbreak: 11 deaths reported in Pune in one day, toll inches close to 200

According to district health officials, 65 persons who died were in the 61-70 age group, followed by 46 persons who were in the 51-60 age group. (Representational) According to district health officials, 65 persons who died were in the 61-70 age group, followed by 46 persons who were in the 51-60 age group. (Representational)

Pune reported as many as 11 deaths due to coornavirus disease (Covid-19) and the highest single-day spike in cases so far, 228, on Saturday. The toll due to Covid-19 rose to 197, while the total number of patients has gone up to 3,795.

District Collector Naval Kishore Ram told The Indian Express that the administration was planning another audit to review the cases. “We are also puzzled. On some days, there is a spike in the number of deaths of critical patients… The earlier review showed that in some cases there was a delay in hospitalisation of patients but in other cases, they found that despite more than 15-20 days of treatment, the patients succumbed to the infection,” said the district collector. He pointed out that several patients with co-morbidities have also recovered and been discharged.

Among the 197 deaths, Sassoon General Hospital has reported the highest number of deaths at 103.

An analysis of the deaths shows that in at least 175 cases, there were associated risk factors while there were no co-morbidities in 22 cases. According to district health officials, 65 persons who died were in the 61-70 age group, followed by 46 persons who were in the 51-60 age group. Twenty nine deceased patients were in the 41-50 age group, while 31 were in the 71-80 age group, who succumbed to the infection. Eight persons were in the 81-90 age group while 14 were in the 31-40 age group, two persons were in the 21-30 age group, and one each in the 0-10 age group and 11-20 age group.

A 46-year-old transgender person from Bhawani Peth, who had diabetes, hypertension and obesity, was admitted on May 14 to Sassoon General Hospital. The patient succumbed to the infection on Saturday. Three other deaths were reported at Sassoon General Hospital, including a 68-year-old woman from Tadiwala Road who was admitted on May 10. She had cardiomyopathy and hypertension, and succumbed to the infection on Saturday.

A 79-year-old man from Gultekdi, who was admitted on May 14 at Sassoon General Hospital, succumbed to the infection on Saturday. He had hypertension and hypothyroidism. In another case, a 63-year-old man from Hadapsar was admitted at Sassoon General Hospital on May 14. He had hypertension and ischaemic heart disease, and succumbed to the infection on Saturday.

A 49-year-old man from Mangalwar Peth, who was admitted to the Aundh District Hospital on May 14, succumbed to the infection on Friday. He also suffered from liver cirrhosis. A 72- year -old woman from Bibvewadi was admitted on May 13 at Poona hospital. She had hypertension and diabetes, and died due to multi-organ failure.

In another case, a 48-year-old man from Tadiwala Road was admitted on April 24 at Symbiosis Hospital. He had diabetes, hypertension, COPD and was on treatment for a long time. He succumbed to the infection on Saturday. In another case, a 65-year-old man from Yerawada was admitted on May 13 to Poona Hospital. He had diabetes and died of the infection on Saturday.

A 55-year-old woman from Ramtekdi in Hadapsar, who was a patient of pulmonary TB, was admitted to Kashibai Navle Hospital on May 9. She succumbed to the infection late on Friday and the death was reported on Saturday. A 64-year-old man from Nana Peth was admitted on May 13 to Poona Hospital. He had hypertension and ischaemic heart disease, and succumbed to the infection late on Friday.

Another death that took place late on Friday was that of an 84-year-old man from Rasta Peth, who was admitted on May 6 to Sahyadri Hospital at Karve Road. He had diabetes and hypertension and died due to multi-organ failure.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.