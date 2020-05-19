Coronavirus outbreak: 10 die in Pune district, toll climbs to 221

The district also recorded 193 new cases, taking the total number to 4,370, Dr Pawar said. (Representational) The district also recorded 193 new cases, taking the total number to 4,370, Dr Pawar said. (Representational)

Pune district recorded 10 deaths due to Covid-19 on Tuesday. The toll has now climbed to 221.

While eight deaths took place in the PMC limits, two were reported from Pimpri-Chinchwad, said District Health Officer Dr Bhagwan Pawar.

The district also recorded 193 new cases, taking the total number to 4,370, Dr Pawar said.

Among those who died was a 79-year-old man from Lohiya Nagar, Ganj Peth, who was admitted on May 15 to Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital. He was suffering from hypertension. In another case, a 67-year-old man from VaiduVadi in Hadapsar was admitted to Noble hospital on May 6. He was suffering from diabetes, hypertension and ischemic heart disease.

A 70-year-old man from Bhagyodaya Nagar in Kondhwa also died. He was admitted on May 12 to Sahyadri hospital at Hadapsar. He had diabetes and acute kidney injury.

A 64-year-old woman from Yerawada was admitted on May 6 to Sassoon General Hospital. She had diabetes and hypertension and also succumbed to the infection.

Another 65-year-old woman from Yerawada was admitted on May 10 to Sassoon. She had kidney and heart disease and died of complications related to Covid-19. A 50-year-old woman from Mangalwar Peth, who was admitted on April 28 to Sassoon, suffered from hypertension and obesity. She too succumbed to the infection.

In another case, a 72-year-old man from Kondhwa, who had severe metabolic acidosis due to renal failure, was admitted on Tuesday to Sahyadri hospital at Deccan and succumbed to the infection on the same day.

A 50-year-old woman from Yerawada, who was admitted on May 16 to Naidu hospital, died of the infection on the same day. But her swab tested positive on Tuesday, due to which it was recorded later.

