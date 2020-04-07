On wheels, in 6-7 seconds, a complete disinfection system for Pune cops

The idea behind the unit belongs to local technician Anis Bagwan, who also gave it to the police station free of cost. The unit comprises sprinklers that spray a mixture of sanitiser and disinfectant. The idea behind the unit belongs to local technician Anis Bagwan, who also gave it to the police station free of cost. The unit comprises sprinklers that spray a mixture of sanitiser and disinfectant.

For police and health staff who are involved in the fight against coronavirus almost 12 to 15 hours a day, the possibility of infection is a constant fear. To help them out, a mobile sanitisation unit housed in a police van has been launched by Pune City Police. The unit can be used in police stations, government offices and especially police check-points on roads.

State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh tweeted a video of the unit on Monday, saying, “India’s first of its kind mobile sanitisation unit became operational in Pune. This can assure safety for police and health department personnel working in sensitive areas from the point of view of possible infections and outbreak.”

Additional Commissioner of Police Sanjay Shinde said, “Following Pune Police Commissioner K Venkatesham’s initiative ‘Seva Plus’ to fight the COVID-19 outbreak, we have launched a Mobile Misting Sanitiser unit which is housed in a modified police van. It is a one-of-its-kind unit in the country. The unit has a pressure fogging system installed in it which sprays the sanitiser solution made as per recommended guidelines. It has been observed that if a person stands under it for six to seven seconds, it has the desired outcome.”

Shinde added, “We believe that this model can be replicated elsewhere. Mobility being its key feature, it can also have a wide range of uses, especially in densely populated areas where entry exit points are to be controlled.”

Police chief Venkatesham said, “We are giving utmost importance to personal safety of police personnel and officers. Inspired by a disinfectant tunnel being used in Tamil Nadu, this unit was built on a vehicle. Being mobile, it will be of great use for personnel deployed at nearly 120 check points across the city to enforce the lockdown.”

Locally-made stationary units are also being installed in police stations and across the state. One locally-manufactured unit was recently installed at Kannad police station in Aurangabad Rural jurisdiction.

The idea behind the unit belongs to local technician Anis Bagwan, who also gave it to the police station free of cost. The unit comprises sprinklers that spray a mixture of sanitiser and disinfectant. A wash basin is also installed outside the unit, where those undergoing sanitisation can wash their hands and enter the police station.

On Sunday, a similar unit was inaugurated at Bibwewadi police station in Pune city.

