Coronavirus: No samples in state positive, say health officials

Even as the second sample from Kerala tested positive for the novel coronavirus, in Maharashtra, health officials said till Sunday evening no sample had tested positive.

As many as 6,432 passengers have been screened at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.

Dr Archana Patil, director of health, Maharashtra, said of the 17 persons who were kept under observation at hospitals in Mumbai, Pune and government medical colleges at Nanded and Nagpur, 12 have been discharged. “Over 50 persons from the state, who have travelled from China and are asymptomatic, are being contacted daily on phone and it will continue for the next 14 days,” Dr Patil said.

Dr Ramchandra Hankare, health chief at the Pune Municipal Corporation, said there were total eight admissions since January 18. Four persons have been discharged and reports are awaited of the remaining four.

While there was a new admission on Sunday at Naidu hospital, authorities also kept another man under observation late on Saturday night.

On Sunday, a 27-year-old man, who had travelled to Shanghai between January 5 and 25, had symptoms of fever, sore throat and cough since the last five days. He was admitted to Naidu hospital. On Saturday night, a 42-year-old man, who had travelled to Shanghai from January 15 to 18 had symptoms of cough and sore throat since January 20. He was also kept under observation at Naidu hospital.

