Coronavirus: Navy flies team of Goa doctors to Pune for training to set up virology lab

A group of four doctors from Goa Medical College were flown to Pune by a special Navy aircraft and are undergoing training at National Institute of Virology (NIV) in the city in order to set up a virology laboratory in Goa for testing of COVID-19. Follow LIVE Updates

On Wednesday, three persons — all males aged 25, 29 and 55 — with a travel history to foreign nations tested positive in Goa. These are first three coronavirus positive cases of the coastal state.

Posting a photo the team standing next to Navy’s Dornier Aircraft, Goa Health Minister Vishwajeet Rane tweeted, “Our team of doctors from GMC who traveled to NIV, Pune for training on the Virology Lab. I am grateful to Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant for his continued support in making sure the team reaches safely and acquires the skills needed for the success of the Virology Lab.”

Rane also tweeted, “We have tied up with Pune based MyLab, first Indian company to get the COVID19 test kit, validated by the National Institute of Virology. The test result time for the kit is two and a half hours from the time the sample is taken.”

Meanwhile, a statement from the Indian Navy said on Wednesday, “A Dornier aircraft of Indian Navy, with a team of four doctors from Goa State Health department, took off from INS Hansa, Goa to Pune on March 25.”

“The medical team led by Dr Savio Rodrigues, HOD Microbiology, Goa Medical College, will undergo training to set up a COVID test facility at Goa. A request to the Navy for providing air transport was received by Flag Officer Commanding Goa Area during the late hours of March 24. A few samples of COVID-19 suspects were also carried by the medical team for testing. The medical team is likely to return to Goa on March 27 post completion of the training,” the Navy said.

