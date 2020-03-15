Substandard sanitisers seized from trader in Pune, cops bust illegal manufacturing unit in Mumbai

Police recovered cans carrying white liquid with labels of branded companies and other material. Express Police recovered cans carrying white liquid with labels of branded companies and other material. Express

THE CRIME Branch of Pune City Police have arrested a trader and his two aides with the alleged possession of substandard sanitisers, in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Police identified the accused as Ajay Shankarlal Gandhi (30), a resident of Mastanibag Apartments, Shivdarshan Chowk; Mohan Wagharam Chaudhary (36), a resident of Shastri Nagar, Yerwada; and Suresh Premaji Chheda (30) of Shaniwar Peth.

Acting on a tip-off to Additional Commissioner of Police Ashok Morale, a team nabbed the trader, Ajay Gandhi. During a probe, police found that Gandhi was packing and selling illegally manufactured substandard sanitisers in plastic bottles with stickers of branded companies.

During a press conference on Saturday, police said Gandhi started the business at his residence three days ago. Police suspect he wanted to make money by selling substandard sanitisers, taking full advantage of the coronavirus scare.

According to police, the accused got stickers of branded companies selling sanitisers made and put them on cans and bottles full of substandard sanitiser with the motive to sell them in the market as branded products. Police said during a raid, they recovered five-litre cans carrying white liquid with labels of branded companies, some empty cans and small bottles with blue liquid and stickers with names of branded sanitiser companies and other material, all worth Rs 1.02 lakh from Gandhi’s house.

Officials of the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) collected samples of the material seized by police for tests and further investigation.

An offence in this case was lodged at Dattawadi police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, sections of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and sections of the Essential Commodities Act.

“The three accused were produced before a court. The court has remanded them in police custody for three days for further investigation,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Bachchan Singh.

