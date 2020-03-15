Morning walks barred on SPPU campus Pune, students asked to avoid ‘aimless loitering’

The advisory specifically stated that evening and morning walkers would not be allowed on campus grounds. (File) The advisory specifically stated that evening and morning walkers would not be allowed on campus grounds. (File)

Written by Alifiya Nalwala

Even as lectures across all departments of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) were cancelled from Saturday, after the Maharashtra government decided to shut schools and colleges across the state till March 31 amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) scare, the university wore a deserted look as most students chose to remain off campus.

However, university staffers were told that only academic lectures have been cancelled but all administrative duties will continue as usual.

Meanwhile, in a list of instructions issued by the university to prevent spread of COVID-19, the administration has said that the entry of visitors, except students and staff with valid ID cards, has been barred on campus.

The advisory specifically stated that evening and morning walkers would not be allowed on campus grounds.

In the first circular, the administration announced the suspension of all lectures and classes at its campus and at all affiliated colleges in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad till further notice. However, there will be no change is the examination schedule.

All students have been strictly instructed to stay indoors or stay put at hostels, and avoid “aimless loitering” on streets. They have been warned of punishment if they are found flouting this norm.

In another circular, it was mentioned that certain areas and services would remain closed, including Jaykar library and the hostel libraries, all gyms, sports facilities, gardens, creche and the guest house.

