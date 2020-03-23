Maharashtra: All non-essential IT firms, manufacturing units to remain close

In the case of manufacturing unit, no maximum workforce proportion that they can retain has been specified. (File) In the case of manufacturing unit, no maximum workforce proportion that they can retain has been specified. (File)

TRYING to bring some clarity in its earlier orders about the closure of private companies, Pune district administration has ordered the closure of all IT firms and industrial manufacturing units that do not provide or support essential goods or services. On Sunday night, District Collector Naval Kishore Ram also issued an indicative list of categories of services and goods that are deemed essential.

Even in cases where IT firms (providing support to essential services) will be allowed to operate, the maximum number of employees working at the premises can’t be more than 20 per cent of regular work force.

For IT companies, those providing support for i) telecommunication including internet and DTH services, ii) banking, finance, insurance, iii) health services, iv) pharmaceuticals, v) supply chain management of food items, medicine and medical equipments and vi) providing support to essential manufacturing (as mentioned in the list of exempt goods manufacturing), will be allowed to function.

For manufacturing units, two kinds of exemptions have been given. Manufacturing units are allowed to keep a maximum of 10 per cent of staff at its premises only if they are needed for conducting maintenance of equipment without which the equipment may get damaged permanently.

The second exemption has been given to units that are manufacturing essential goods, namely, i) Pharmaceuticals, ii) Pest Control, iii) Medical equipment iv) essential food processing industry such as milk, sugar, flour mills v) Photochemical refinery vi) Fodder and vii) packaged drinking water. This list, however, is “indicative and non-exhaustive”.

In the case of manufacturing unit, no maximum workforce proportion that they can retain has been specified. “These units can continue to operate with optimum workforce such that requisite supply of essential items are maintained.”

“These permissions are being given on the conditions that the enterprise would ensure all measures required for prevention of local transmission of COVID-19 at the premise. Failure to obey these orders would attract strict penalty under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code,” said Ram.

