‘If we don’t get food, we will leave for home again,’ say MP labourers in Pune

About 60-70 families of migrant daily wagers from Madhya Pradesh stay in tin-houses. They left on foot with an intention to return home in MP but were intercepted by police and sent back (Express Photo by Arul Horizon) About 60-70 families of migrant daily wagers from Madhya Pradesh stay in tin-houses. They left on foot with an intention to return home in MP but were intercepted by police and sent back (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

They started preparing for it Tuesday morning until late evening. By the time they left, it was post-midnight. A group of about 150 persons — migrant labourers and their families — staying in and around Katraj area of Pune and hailing from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, had taken to the road to walk to their hometowns around 1,000 km away.

They were, however, intercepted by police Wednesday morning even before they could cross the city limits. They had walked for two hours carrying just the bare minimum needed for the journey. Around 3.30 am, the police put an end to their trek while telling them that they had two options: going back to their rented houses in Katraj, or staying in a government shelter for migrants.

There are 60-70 families of migrant daily wagers from Damoh and Jabalpur districts in MP and Balodabazar in Chhattisgarh who stay in tin-houses in Babaji Nagar, Anjali Nagar, Sachhai Mata Mandir, Sund Mata Mandir localities of Pune near Katraj and Wadgaon Budruk areas.

Most of the daily wagers had arrived in Pune two-three months prior to the announcement of the lockdown owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. They said whatever money they had was already exhausted and that they were largely dependent on food packets distributed by private social workers in the area. They underlined they have not received any help from the government.

“The food packets distributed are not enough for us to fill our stomachs. They give one small packet each for adults and kids. We couldn’t go on like that and hence decided that since the 21-day lockdown was to close on April 14, we will leave that evening to go home on foot as we didn’t have money for fare,” said Chhote Lal, a labourer in his 40s. They said they were not aware that the lockdown has been extended nationwide till May 3.

Guddu Pal, another daily wager, said that after the police intercepted them they had no option but to return. “They had taken us to a school in Kondhwa where they asked us to stay in the open. We decided to return here,” says Pal. According to him, the police had promised them that they would be provided food twice a day and would be given no reason to complain.

“But I will still say that we didn’t leave for fun. We prepared ourselves and our kids to walk 1,000 km because we are suffering. If we don’t get enough for our stomachs we will leave again,” said Pal, patting his belly, adding, “Even if that means getting beaten up by the police.”

One of the women brought out a food packet she had saved to eat later to show the size of the helping. “This is how much we get per person. Is this enough for one? For even a small child?” she asked.

There are others – younger ones – who say that while they were aware that the lockdown is on, they felt that they couldn’t continue to stay on in Pune as they were facing trouble getting food and there’s no end in sight to the lockdown. “Can you tell for sure that lockdown will end on May 3?” asked Bhagchandra Pal, who hails from Damoh, MP. “We left our homes to earn some money. We can’t work now and don’t have enough to eat and don’t know when things will normalise. So what’s the point of continuing to live here like this!” Pal said they had estimated that enough if they walk only during the nights (to escape heat stroke), they will reach their natives homes in 15 days.

Police Inspector Vinayak Gaikwad, in-charge of Kondhwa police station, detailed how the police spotted the group. “When they had reached Khadi Machine Chowk, our team stopped them around 3.30 am, about two hours after they had started from Katraj. We convinced them that there was no way they could be allowed to head for their native places and that arrangements for their food and shelter will be made by the government. They were taken to Darekar School in Kondhwa, which is a designated shelter camp. But after going there, they started saying that they will prefer to go back to their homes in Pune. We tried to pursue them to stay, but they were insistent. They were then asked to head back home and were instructed to follow all safety norms.”

Don’t miss these articles on Coronavirus from the Explained section:

‣ How coronavirus attacks, step by step

‣ Mask or no mask? Why the guidance has been shifting

‣ Besides a face cover, should I wear gloves when I go outdoors?

‣ How the Agra, Bhilwara and Pathanamthitta Covid-19 containment models differ

‣ Can coronavirus damage your brain?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd