Pune’s wholesale market to restart from April 1

Operations in the city’s markets have been suspended since March 23, as traders and commission agents have decided to keep away from the trade in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 23. Officially, these markets are exempted from the lockdown, as they cater to essential commodities like food grains, fruits and vegetables.

During the meeting on Friday, traders decided to restart their market from April 1, but how the market will function remains ambiguous. Traders say chances are that various segments of the market will work on alternate days. Most traders, however, say it will be difficult to maintain social distancing in the markets, given the crowd they normally attract.

On the other hand, the state government’s agriculture department and marketing board have been working on setting up decentralised markets in Pune to allow delivery of vegetables to societies. Suhas Diwase, Agricultural Commissionher, said they have asked commissioners of all municipal corporations, as well as CEOs of municipal councils to identify localised markets where vegetable markets can be put up. A list of retail vendors who normally buy from wholesale markets is also being drawn. “We will tie up those traders with the growers, thus establishing the chain for vegetable supplies,” Diwase said.

Another list of FPCs is being drawn up, which will be circulated on WhatsApp groups. These FPCs can be contacted directly to ensure delivery of vegetables to housing societies, wards etc. Weekly farmers’ markets will also be asked to scale up their operations.

Diwase said ration shops have already distributed wheat, rice and sugar for two months and that by the end of this week, they will be stocked with food grains for two more months.

While supply is being fixed, Diwase said transportation of vegetables, milk, eggs and chicken has faced some road blocks. Reports of police stopping some vehicles at various places across the state have come up. Diwase said they are working with the police to make sure a special pass and sticker is used for such vehicles to help them pass unhindered

