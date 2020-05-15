Pune: Hours after Covid-19 test, youth commits suicide at hospital

The 24-year-old was a resident of Khadki.(Representational image) The 24-year-old was a resident of Khadki.(Representational image)

A young man who was hospitalised over breathing problems, and who had undergone a Covid-19 test but hadn’t received the test result, committed suicide by jumping from the third floor of a private hospital in Bopodi area on Thursday evening, said police.

The 24-year-old was a resident of Khadki. His swab sample was collected on Thursday afternoon. A few hours later, around 7 pm, he allegedly jumped from the third floor of the hospital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Deshmukh said the test report of the deceased was awaited. Prima-facie, police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

