Pune sees highest 1-day spike in positive cases, toll now 181

Pune saw the highest number of persons testing positive for coronavirus on Thursday. A total of 194 new cases were reported with the total number of patients climbing to 3,246. Health authorities recorded a total of six deaths on Thursday. The toll is now 181, said Dr Bhagwan Pawar, district health officer.

Two of the deaths occurred on Thursday. A 48-year-old man from Hadapsar who was admitted on April 25 to Noble Hospital and succumbed to the infection Thursday. He had coronavirus with sepsis.

The second case was of a 72-year-old man from Lohegaon who was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic on May 11. He died Thursday due to coronavirus-related acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Three deaths occurred on May 13. A 70-year-old man from Nana Peth was admitted to Sassoon General Hosptial on May 5 and died of the infection on May 13. He had pneumonia with COPD. In another case, a 66-year-old man from M G Road, Camp was admitted to Noble Hospital on May 10 but succumbed to the infection on May 13. He had lower respiratory tract infection.

An 85-year-old woman from Sachapir Street at Camp was admitted to KEM hospital on May 12 and succumbed to the infection on May 13. She had hypertension and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

One death took place on May 12, when a 39-year-old man from Ghorpadi Peth was brought to KEM Hospital and succumbed to the infection on the same day due to acute respiratory failure.

Blood donation camps

The Chatrapati Yuva Sangh and Raktache Nate Trust organised a blood donation drive on Thursday, where 60 people were able to donate blood. The Indian Society of Blood Transfusion has been holding blood donation camps every alternate day.

