Over 16,000 who moved to villages from Mumbai, Pune in recent weeks quarantined at home

As many as 16,800 people, who have gone back to their villages from big cities, have been put in home-quarantine by Pune district authorities in an attempt to fight the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Earlier this week, the district administration had directed village-level and taluka-level authorities to ensure that those who have travelled from big cities remain at home and observe the guidelines issued by authorities about home quarantine.

“So far, we have 16,817 persons in rural areas who have been registered on the IDSP portal and are under home quarantine. In addition, there are 796 individuals within the limits of various Nagar Palikas. They are updating their information and if needed, our doctors or quarantine officers are visiting them,” said Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer of Pune Zilla Parishad.

When asked if the authorities have received any complaints about Gram Panchayats blocking village borders and not allowing those who work outside to enter their villages, Prasad said no such complaint has been received. He, however, added that if some Gram Panchayats decide to seal their borders, “they were well within their rights” to do so during the lockdown.

“As per the guidelines of the 21-day-lockdown issued by the Union government, you ought to stay where you are. If you had travelled out of station just for one day when the announcement was made, you will have to stay where you are until the end of the lockdown.

So, if the Gram Panchayat’s ban entry into villages until the end of the lockdown, they are following the guidelines,” said Prasad.In the distrct’s rural areas, Baramati taluka has seen the most number of quarantine cases (of individuals who had gone back to villages from big cities in recent weeks) with 5,189 such individuals, followed by Daund rural (2,292) and Mulshi Rural (1,012).

The Zilla Parishad had previously undertaken a survey of all households to identify persons with underlying health conditions. Apart from these, even senior citizens have been advised to stay in home quarantine.

Prasad said Gram Panchayats in the district have also been authorised to set up quarantine wards., while take-home rations will be sent by anganwadi workers to children at their homes.

