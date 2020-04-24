District admin to distribute foodgrains to orange ration card holders from today

Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram (File) Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram (File)

The district administration will begin distribution of subsidised food grains to holders of orange ration cards (Above Poverty Line category) in Pune district from Saturday.

Although orange ration card holders are not covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), the state government will provide each card holder 3 kg wheat and 2 kg rice at Rs 8 per kg and Rs 12 per kg, respectively.

There are 4.6 thousand orange ration cards in Pune city with 20 lakh beneficiaries linked to them. Pimpri-Chinchwad has 2.65 lakh ration cards with 10 lakh beneficiaries.

Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said that from Saturday, Fair Price Shops (FPS) will start distribution of food grains to all beneficiaries — those covered under the Food Security Act and those in the Above Poverty Line category — for the month of May.

“A total of 3,887 metric tonnes of wheat and 2,572 metric tonnes of rice has been delivered to FPSs across the district and distribution will start from April 25. The foodgrains for May will be distributed until the end of that month (May 31) and so, there is no reason for the beneficiaries to crowd the shops. As advised by police, the FPSs can remain open throughout the day,” said Ram.

To avoid overcrowding at shops, shop operators have been asked to use ‘token system’, under which tokens with assigned time of collection will be given in the morning to residents, who can return to their houses and come at the assigned time to collect the grains.

Helpline for food distribution

The Food Grain Distribution Office, Pune, has also opened a helpline to register and resolve citizens’ complaints pertaining to distribution of grains. The helpline 020-26123746 will remain open from 8 am to 8 pm on workdays.

