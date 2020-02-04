Coronavirus: Hong Kong resident under observation at Naidu hospital

According to state health authorities, 10 medical officers and 15 health workers have been appointed to conduct medical examinations at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaja International airport at Mumbai and screen for suspected nCoV cases. (Representational Image) According to state health authorities, 10 medical officers and 15 health workers have been appointed to conduct medical examinations at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaja International airport at Mumbai and screen for suspected nCoV cases. (Representational Image)

A 36-year-old resident of Hong Kong, who is visiting Pune, has been admitted to the Naidu hospital after he complained of symptoms like fever, cough and sore throat. The sample taken from him will be sent to be tested for the novel coronavirus (nCoV) at the National Institute of Virology, said officials of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), which runs the hospital.

The man, an Indian citizen, had come to Pune on January 26.

While five persons kept under observation at the hospital earlier have been discharged, four persons are still under observation, said a civic official.

At Sassoon General Hospital and B J Medical College, a ward with eight beds and four ventilators has been kept ready in case there is a need to treat serious patients, said Dean Dr Ajay Chandanwale.

According to state health authorities, 10 medical officers and 15 health workers have been appointed to conduct medical examinations at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaja International airport at Mumbai and screen for suspected nCoV cases.

State Surveillance Officer Dr Pradeep Awate said as per new instructions from the Centre, all travellers from Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak in China, will have to be tested. The tests will be conducted irrespective of whether the person is showing symptoms. Those who have arrived in the country after January 15 from the affected countries will be telephonically contacted to take updates on their health status.

Till February 2 , a total of 8,878 people had arrived from affected countries at the Mumbai international airport. Of these, 104 were from Maharashtra. From January 18, at least 21 persons have shown symptoms of cold, cough, fever and have been admitted to various hospital across the state.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App