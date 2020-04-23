‘Higher cases detected due to more tests, no need to panic’

He has also advised those living in hotspot areas to cooperate with the stringent measures. (Representational Photo/Prashant Nadkar) He has also advised those living in hotspot areas to cooperate with the stringent measures. (Representational Photo/Prashant Nadkar)

The number of COVID-19 cases in Pune is increasing at a fast rate as the administration has scaled up the number of tests, and therefore more cases are being detected, District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said on Thursday. The average number of tests conducted every day has gone up to 750-800 on an average, from 50-100 tests last month, he said.

“The main reason for the increase in the number of patients is that we have started testing on a larger scale. Presently, we are conducting 700-800 tests and getting about 50-60 positive cases every day. The increase is happening on account of the larger size of the sample, and because we have been focusing on areas where we see the prevalence of the virus, and persons who are showing symptoms that are linked to COVID-19. So, there’s no need to panic,” said Ram.

He has also advised those living in hotspot areas to cooperate with the stringent measures imposed by the administration in order to break the chain of virus transmission.

“In some areas where the spread is very high, we are being extremely strict. In these areas, you might not get groceries or vegetables for a few days. The aim is to break the chain of the spread and we hope that you will cooperate,” said Ram.

He also urged women residents not to suppress information about milder COVID-19 symptoms in the initial stages, and requested them to approach flu clinics set up by municipal corporations.

“The trend in the number of deaths due to coronavirus infection shows that the number of women patients is almost equal to male patients. Normally, the proportion of deaths among women is lower. This shows they must be suppressing information until the ailments get serious. My request is not to hide the symptoms. When you get milder, initial symptoms you should approach the flu clinics set up by municipal corporations,” he said.

Message about FIR against owner if employee contracts COVID-19 is false: Ram

Industrial units located outside Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal limits have been allowed to start functioning with ‘in situ’ workforce, said District Collector Naval Kishore Ram. The firms have been asked to ensure that the workers stay within the premises, don’t enter PMC and PCMC limits and maintain social distance while working in the industrial units.

“However, I have seen some messages being circulated on social media, claiming that if an employee at any industrial firm contracts coronavirus, then the owner will be booked for criminal negligence. This is not true. No such decision has been taken and those spreading such false messages will face action,” said Ram, who added that the industries must follow instructions issued to them

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd