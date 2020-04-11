Digital payments go up as people limit cash transactions

With major markets shut, vegetable and fruit sellers have begun to ply within residential societies in some areas of Pimpri-Chinchwad 9Representational Photo) With major markets shut, vegetable and fruit sellers have begun to ply within residential societies in some areas of Pimpri-Chinchwad 9Representational Photo)

DIGITAL PAYMENT has increased in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak with people using this mode of transaction even for smaller amounts.

Shopkeepers and vegetable vendors are saying this mode has outperformed transactions through debit and credit cards as well. “Though digital payment platforms were already available, their use has shot up since coronavirus outbreak,” said Bhavani, a fruit stall owner in Pimpri.

Flour mills, shut for the past two weeks, resumed operations and saw a steady inflow of customers. “We have small amounts as payment since the cost of grinding is still anywhere between Rs 6 and Rs 10 per kg. But people now prefer to pay through PayTM or Google Pay,” said an employee at a flour mill in Sangvi, who added that the mill started operations earlier this week and was experiencing a steady stream of customers through the day.

With major markets shut, vegetable and fruit sellers have begun to ply within residential societies in some areas of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

“Our direct suppliers are farmers and we collect fresh vegetables and fruits from them in Chakan and Moshi. Sometimes, we do not have enough cash to pay them as most payments are credited digitally,” said Mahadeo Gaikwad, who has been ferrying a mini autorickshaw with fresh supplies.

