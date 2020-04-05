8 foreign nationals with Tablighi link booked in Pune

According to police, the eight members of Tablighi Jamaat had come to Pune on March 11. (Photo by Anil Sharma) According to police, the eight members of Tablighi Jamaat had come to Pune on March 11. (Photo by Anil Sharma)

The Pune City Police on Sunday booked eight foreign nationals linked to Tablighi Jamaat, who were staying in a mosque in the city, for violation of visa conditions and disobeying government order. The police action came after directions from the Union Home Ministry.

Following a complaint from officials from the Foreigners Registration Office (FRO) of Pune City Police, an FIR was registered at Samarth police station against the eight foreign nationals.

According to police, the eight members of Tablighi Jamaat had come to Pune on March 11. They did not attend the event at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi. In Pune, they stayed at various mosques in Khadki, Hadapsar, Kondhwa, Mominpura and Ghorpadi, said police. On March 24, they were tested negative for COVID-19. After the FIR was registered on Sunday, they were taken to civic-run Naidu Hospital for a medical examination

