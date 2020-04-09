Pune: 55-year-old ex-serviceman tests positive for COVID-19

Health officials with Pune Municipal Corporation conduct health survey at Kasbapeth area amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the city on Thursday, (Express photo: Ashish Kale) Health officials with Pune Municipal Corporation conduct health survey at Kasbapeth area amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the city on Thursday, (Express photo: Ashish Kale)

A 55-year-old former armed forces personnel from Lohegaon has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) and is the first case in Pune that is being treated at one of the designated military hospitals. District health authorities said the man’s contacts had tested negative and he is stable at the isolation ward of Army Institute of Cardio Thoracic Sciences (formerly Military Hospital-Cardio Thoracic Centre) at Kondhwa.

The laboratory at Armed Forces Medical College has been designated by the Indian Council of Medical Research to test COVID-19 samples. The patient had come 10 days ago and, as per protocol, his throat swab was taken and found positive.

According to an analysis by the state medical education and drugs department, 12,984 samples have been tested at government labs and 7,893 at private labs. A total of 868 have tested positive while 715 reports are awaited. According to officials, 89 per cent (570 cases) are asymptomatic while 16 cases are critical. A total of 57 cases have symptoms.

