5 more deaths reported today, COVID-19 cases in Pune cross 1,000

The number of coronavirus cases in Pune crossed 1,000 on Friday. Two deaths due to the infection were also reported from the district, taking the toll to 67. Fifty of the deaths have been reported by Sassoon General Hospital.

A 69-year-old woman from Parvati Darshan died of COVID-19 late on Thursday night. She had been admitted on April 19 for breathlessness, cough and altered sensorium. She also had other ailments like myocarditis, hypothyroidism and obesity.

A 40-year-old man from Shikrapur, who was an alcoholic, had suffered from cough and breathlessness for three weeks. He was admitted to Sassoon General Hospital on April 23. He died late on Thursday due to bilateral pneumonia related to COVID-19, said Sassoon authorities.

A 40-year-old woman from Bhawani Peth,died at KEM Hospital due to cardio-respiratory arrest. She also had COVID-19.

A 52- year-old woman from Dhankawadi, who was admitted to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital on April 12, succumbed to the infection late on April 23. She died due to acute respiratory failure.

A 65-year-old patient became the third coronavirus patient to die in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Civic doctors said the patient had co-morbidity and was brought to the hospital at least six days late. “He was suffering from asthma, heart disease and breathlessness…He had not been keeping well for at least six days,” said Dr Rajendra Wable, dean of YCM Hospital.

Plasma separator machine arrives at Sassoon Hospital, officials hopeful of ICMR approval

A plasma separator machine has been procured by the B J Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital, said Dr Murlidhar Tambe, acting dean. “The machine arrived on Thursday and we are hopeful about getting approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research to start convalescent plasma therapy. This treatment approach uses antibodies from the blood of recovered patients to treat critically-ill COVID 19 cases on a trial basis,” said Dr Tambe.

Those with mild symptoms shifted to COVID care centres

Sassoon General Hospital has been shifting COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms to COVID care centres. The increase in the number of tests and large number of positive cases has prompted the district administration to shift those who have mild symptoms. Experts, however, have said doctors should be present at the centres constantly as those who have mild symptoms may turn critical and may have to be shifted to COVID care hospitals.

Pregnant woman discharged after 14 days

A 28-year-old women, who was in her 37th week of pregnancy, tested negative for COVID- 19 and was discharged from Symbiosis Hospital. “This week, we have been able to discharge a total of 51 patients from the hospital,” said Symbiosis Hospital CEO Dr Vijay Natarajan.

