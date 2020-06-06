Coronavirus: 4 villages on Pune, Pimpri border sealed till June 12; even govt staff not allowed to leave

There has been an increase in coronavirus cases in villages in Haveli taluka, located alongside PMC and PCMC There has been an increase in coronavirus cases in villages in Haveli taluka, located alongside PMC and PCMC

With a spike in Covid-19 cases in villages located right outside Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, the Pune district administration has sealed some of the affected villages for a week. No one, including staff of government and private offices, will be allowed to either enter or leave these villages.

Boundaries of four villages — Manjari Budhruk, Kadamwakwasti, Narhe and Wagholi — have been sealed from Saturday morning till midnight of June 12.

“There has been an increase in coronavirus cases in villages in Haveli taluka, located alongside PMC and PCMC. There is a need to control the movement of local residents in the area. It is especially necessary to put restrictions on villagers who commute to PMC and PCMC for their jobs in private or government organisations, or for business purposes,” said Incident Commander Sachin Baravkar.

“Those working in Pune and Pimpri-Chichwad are not allowed to move in and out of the village. They should either stay in the city or work from home till June 12,” said Baravkar. Those who violate these orders will face legal action, he said.

Most residents of these villages travel to Pune or Pimpri-Chinchwad for work. These villages are densely-packed as many people opt to purchase houses in these areas, located just outside city limits, as the property rates are lower compared to urban areas.

