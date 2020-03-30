214 shelter homes set up in Pune division for migrant labourers, homeless

The shelter homes are being run by the district administration with the help of local NGOs. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal) The shelter homes are being run by the district administration with the help of local NGOs. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

As many as 214 shelter homes have been set up for migrant workers and homeless people for the period of nationwide lockdown across five districts of Pune Revenue Division. According to officials, 64,926 individuals have been placed in the shelter homes so far.

Of the total, 42 shelters have been opened in Pune district, where 12,460 labourers are presently residing. In Kolhapur district, highest number of labourers have sought relief, with 46,410 labourers residing in 11 shelters.

The shelter homes are being run by the district administration with the help of local NGOs.

The state government had directed district collectors across the state to ensure that proper arrangements for residence and food are made for migrant labourers from outside the state so that they do not leave for their hometowns. Follow Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates

“These shelters will provide food, water, accommodation, medical facility to labourers and homeless persons. We want them to remain where they are right now during the lockdown period. We have appealed to them to come to the shelters if they are having accommodation problems instead of going back home,” said Deepak Mhaisekar, Divisional Commissioner for Pune.

A recent survey conducted by CREDAI has shown that there are about 50,000 construction labourers in Pune district, while same number might have left for their homes in northern parts of the country before the travel restrictions were enforced.

