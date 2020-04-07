Coronavirus: 150 test negative in Pimpri-Chinchwad in 24 hours

Dr Rajendra Wable, dean of YCM hospital and medical college, said, “We have nine positive coronavirus cases, of which eight are residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad and one is from Khadki area. All of them are stable and asymptomatic,” he said. Dr Rajendra Wable, dean of YCM hospital and medical college, said, “We have nine positive coronavirus cases, of which eight are residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad and one is from Khadki area. All of them are stable and asymptomatic,” he said.

Over 150 throat swab samples sent from Pimpri-Chinchwad to National Institute of Virology (NIV) in 24 hours have tested negative for coronavirus.

Of the 150 cases, reports of 42 doctors from D Y Patil Hospital, Pimpri, had come negative late on Monday night. By Tuesday evening, reports of more than 50 nurses, ward boys and technicians from the same hospital were also negative.

“Reports of all other staffers, including 32 nurses, have come negative today,” said hospital superintendent Haumant Chavan.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar said since Monday evening, over 150 reports have come negative.

All of them were quarantined in the hospital on Saturday, after the report of a patient admitted to the hospital had come negative. The patient had undergone an operation at the hospital.

Dr J S Bhavalkar, dean of D Y Patil College and Hospital, said, “The decision regarding home or hospital quarantine of doctors, nurses and employees will be taken by the PCMC… Currently, the doctors and nurses are in hospital quarantine,” he said.

However, Santosh Patil, PCMC additional commissioner, said they will home quarantine only those who had actually come in contact with the patient. “We will not home quarantine all the doctors, nurses and other staffers whose reports have come negative… We will take a call tomorrow,” Patil said, adding that over 150 tests have come negative in 24 hours. “These also include high risk contacts of Markaz attendes,” he said.

Bhavalkar said the patient who had tested negative has been shifted to YCM hospital.

Dr Rajendra Wable, dean of YCM hospital and medical college, said, “We have nine positive coronavirus cases, of which eight are residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad and one is from Khadki area. All of them are stable and asymptomatic,” he said.

Hardikar said, “We have been able to home quarantine 1,846 residents so far. Of these, 1,231 have completed their 14-day quarantine. They have been told to take precautions for another 14 days.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.