11 COVID-19 cases in Pune, one in Pimpri: District tally climbs to 71

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant medical officer in charge at PMC, said eight persons have been cured and discharged so far. (Representational Image)

A total of 12 new coronavirus cases have been detected in Pune district, Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said on Friday. With this, the total number of cases in the district have climbed to 72.

The total number of cases also includes reports of persons who were detected with COVID-19 late on Thursday night and till 8 pm on Friday. With private hospitals now referring swabs for tests, the data is collated by municipal authorities and district health officials and sent to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme.

Pune Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said that in the city, there were seven persons confirmed positive for coronavirus, with the total number now climbing to 54 (PMC: 46, rural areas: 8).

In Pimpri-Chinchwad, one person who had come in contact with the two positive cases related to Delhi’s Nizammuddin congregation, tested positive on Friday.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant medical officer in charge at PMC, said eight persons have been cured and discharged so far.

Currently, 45 persons are hospitalised in the city, with 35 at Naidu Hospital, two at Jehangir Hospital and one each at Bharati Hospital, Sahyadri Specialty Hospital at Karve Road and Sahyadri Specialty Hospital at Nagar Road, Nobel Hospital, KEM Hospital, Pune Adventist Hospital and Aundh District Hospital.

