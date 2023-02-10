Three-cornered bypoll contest in Chinchwad as Rahul Kalate defies NCP, Sena calls to back out

Despite appeals from leaders such as Uddhav Thackery and Ajit Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) rebel candidate Rahul Kalate refused to withdraw from the Chinchwad Assembly bypoll before the 3pm deadline, thereby paving the way for a three-cornered contest in the February 26 election.

On Friday, the last day for withdrawing nominations, Kalate came out of his house and reiterated his resolve to contest the election in the face of pressure from Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders.

“After appeals from NCP and Shiv Sena leaders, I held consultations with my close associates from different fields and have come to the conclusion that I should contest the election. I want to respect the sentiments of the voters who backed me in the last elections and who want me to represent them in the state Assembly,” he told reporters.

Kalate said that in the 2019 elections, the BJP was at its peak of popularity. “Despite the BJP wave and despite contesting the poll against Laxman Jagtap, who wielded considerable clout in the Chinchwad seat, I notched over 1.12 lakh votes. It was not a small achievement. And therefore, if I do not contest this election, I would be letting down the people who have showed immense faith in me,” he said.

Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Sachin Ahir met Kalate and passed on a message from the Sena chief. “On behalf of our party chief, Uddhav Thackeray, I urged Kalate to withdraw from the race,” he said. Later, Thackeray also spoke to Kalate and urged me to opt out in favour of the MVA candidate. Uddhav promised to do ” justice” to him but Kalate made clear his determination to contest the election.

Kalate faces challenges from the BJP’s Ashwini Jagtap and Nana Kate of the NCP and the MVA. None of the candidates has ever been elected to the Assembly. In fact, Jagtap has not contested even a civic election. Both Kalate and Kate are former Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation corporators.

In 2019, Kalate secured 1.12 lakh votes and he managed to poll 65,000 votes in 2014. Kate got 42,000 votes in the 2014 Assembly elections but did not contest the 2019 polls.

Kalate is popular in the Wakad, Thergaon and Kalewadi areas. Kate is popular in the Pimple Saudagar and Rahatni suburbs while the popularity of Jagtap’s late husband, Laxman Jagtap, in Pimple Gurav and Sangvi areas had few parallels in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Jagtap is expected to get the benefit of a sympathy wave in her favour after the death of her husband, who was instrumental in the rapid development of the areas in his constituency.

Kate and Kalate will seek votes on their work as corporators.