Cops trace stolen ATM machine with Rs 24.88 lakhs cash, search on for burglars

A Bank of Maharashtra ATM machine in Jejuri MIDC, which was stolen by burglars on Thursday night, was found by the Pune rural police at a secluded place about three kilometers away.

Police said the money inside the ATM machine, which amounted to Rs 24.88 lakh, was safe as the burglars were unable to break the machine after stealing it.

Meanwhile, a search has been launched for the burglars. An offence in this case has been lodged at the Jejuri police station.

Police said that unidentified persons allegedly committed theft of the ATM machine in Jejuri MIDC by pulling it with a rope attached to a vehicle.

On receiving information about the incident, a Jejuri police station team led by inspector Sunil Mahadik initiated an investigation into the case. Four search teams were formed. Police said no CCTV footage of the theft incident was available.

During searches, a policeman Dharmaveer Kande and his colleagues spotted some spare parts of the ATM machine like nut bolts, hard disc on the Daundaj road, located about three kilometers away from the Jejuri MIDC.

Cops then intensified the search around the area and found the ATM machine at a secluded place. Cops informed the bank and got the ATM machine opened and found cash of Rs 24.88 lakhs inside it.

Police suspect that the burglars could not steal the money as they failed to break the ATM machine.